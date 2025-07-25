Währungen / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.74 USD 0.07 (0.40%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MAC hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Macerich Company (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MAC News
Tagesspanne
17.62 17.85
Jahresspanne
12.48 22.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.67
- Eröffnung
- 17.84
- Bid
- 17.74
- Ask
- 18.04
- Tief
- 17.62
- Hoch
- 17.85
- Volumen
- 3.654 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.32%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K