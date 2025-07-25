KurseKategorien
Währungen / MAC
Zurück zum Aktien

MAC: Macerich Company (The)

17.74 USD 0.07 (0.40%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MAC hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.85 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Macerich Company (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAC News

Tagesspanne
17.62 17.85
Jahresspanne
12.48 22.27
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.67
Eröffnung
17.84
Bid
17.74
Ask
18.04
Tief
17.62
Hoch
17.85
Volumen
3.654 K
Tagesänderung
0.40%
Monatsänderung
-1.77%
6-Monatsänderung
3.32%
Jahresänderung
-2.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K