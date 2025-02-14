Moedas / LVO
LVO: LiveOne Inc
0.52 USD 0.04 (8.33%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LVO para hoje mudou para 8.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.47 e o mais alto foi 0.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LiveOne Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LVO Notícias
- LiveOne surpasses $5M in bitcoin holdings, targets $500M treasury strategy
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.20 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Andy Vick joins LiveOne’s Web3/Crypto Advisory Board
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- LiveOne raises $8.9 million, plans bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne prices $8.9 million offering to fund bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne converts preferred stock to common shares and issues warrants in private placement
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.40 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LiveOne Q4 2025 reveals financial challenges
- LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne partners with Synervoz to develop voice AI audio solutions
- LiveOne earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ Battle of the Border USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries
- LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- LiveOne’s (Nasdaq LVO) Splitmind Subsidiary Contributes to 15 BET and AMA Nominations for SZA and GloRilla
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.47 0.53
Faixa anual
0.43 1.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.48
- Open
- 0.50
- Bid
- 0.52
- Ask
- 0.82
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.53
- Volume
- 632
- Mudança diária
- 8.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.71%
- Mudança anual
- -47.47%
