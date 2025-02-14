通貨 / LVO
LVO: LiveOne Inc
0.52 USD 0.04 (8.33%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LVOの今日の為替レートは、8.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.47の安値と0.53の高値で取引されました。
LiveOne Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LVO News
- LiveOneのビットコイン保有額が500万ドルを超え、5億ドルの資金戦略を目指す
- LiveOne surpasses $5M in bitcoin holdings, targets $500M treasury strategy
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.20 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Andy Vick joins LiveOne’s Web3/Crypto Advisory Board
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- LiveOne raises $8.9 million, plans bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne prices $8.9 million offering to fund bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne converts preferred stock to common shares and issues warrants in private placement
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.40 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LiveOne Q4 2025 reveals financial challenges
- LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne partners with Synervoz to develop voice AI audio solutions
- LiveOne earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ Battle of the Border USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries
- LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- LiveOne’s (Nasdaq LVO) Splitmind Subsidiary Contributes to 15 BET and AMA Nominations for SZA and GloRilla
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.47 0.53
1年のレンジ
0.43 1.60
- 以前の終値
- 0.48
- 始値
- 0.50
- 買値
- 0.52
- 買値
- 0.82
- 安値
- 0.47
- 高値
- 0.53
- 出来高
- 632
- 1日の変化
- 8.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.71%
- 1年の変化
- -47.47%
