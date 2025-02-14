クォートセクション
通貨 / LVO
株に戻る

LVO: LiveOne Inc

0.52 USD 0.04 (8.33%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LVOの今日の為替レートは、8.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.47の安値と0.53の高値で取引されました。

LiveOne Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LVO News

1日のレンジ
0.47 0.53
1年のレンジ
0.43 1.60
以前の終値
0.48
始値
0.50
買値
0.52
買値
0.82
安値
0.47
高値
0.53
出来高
632
1日の変化
8.33%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.14%
6ヶ月の変化
-25.71%
1年の変化
-47.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K