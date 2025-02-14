통화 / LVO
LVO: LiveOne Inc
0.51 USD 0.01 (1.92%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LVO 환율이 오늘 -1.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.50이고 고가는 0.52이었습니다.
LiveOne Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LVO News
- LiveOne surpasses $5M in bitcoin holdings, targets $500M treasury strategy
- LiveOne, 비트코인 보유량 500만 달러 초과, 5억 달러 자금 전략 목표
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.20 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Andy Vick joins LiveOne’s Web3/Crypto Advisory Board
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- LiveOne raises $8.9 million, plans bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne prices $8.9 million offering to fund bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne converts preferred stock to common shares and issues warrants in private placement
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.40 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LiveOne Q4 2025 reveals financial challenges
- LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne partners with Synervoz to develop voice AI audio solutions
- LiveOne earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ Battle of the Border USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries
- LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- LiveOne’s (Nasdaq LVO) Splitmind Subsidiary Contributes to 15 BET and AMA Nominations for SZA and GloRilla
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
0.50 0.52
년간 변동
0.43 1.60
- 이전 종가
- 0.52
- 시가
- 0.52
- Bid
- 0.51
- Ask
- 0.81
- 저가
- 0.50
- 고가
- 0.52
- 볼륨
- 340
- 일일 변동
- -1.92%
- 월 변동
- -8.93%
- 6개월 변동
- -27.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.48%
