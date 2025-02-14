货币 / LVO
LVO: LiveOne Inc
0.48 USD 0.05 (9.43%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LVO汇率已更改-9.43%。当日，交易品种以低点0.48和高点0.55进行交易。
关注LiveOne Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVO新闻
- LiveOne surpasses $5M in bitcoin holdings, targets $500M treasury strategy
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.20 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Andy Vick joins LiveOne’s Web3/Crypto Advisory Board
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- LiveOne raises $8.9 million, plans bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne prices $8.9 million offering to fund bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne converts preferred stock to common shares and issues warrants in private placement
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.40 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LiveOne Q4 2025 reveals financial challenges
- LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne partners with Synervoz to develop voice AI audio solutions
- LiveOne earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ Battle of the Border USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries
- LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- LiveOne’s (Nasdaq LVO) Splitmind Subsidiary Contributes to 15 BET and AMA Nominations for SZA and GloRilla
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
0.48 0.55
年范围
0.43 1.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.53
- 开盘价
- 0.55
- 卖价
- 0.48
- 买价
- 0.78
- 最低价
- 0.48
- 最高价
- 0.55
- 交易量
- 988
- 日变化
- -9.43%
- 月变化
- -14.29%
- 6个月变化
- -31.43%
- 年变化
- -51.52%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值