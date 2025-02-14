Währungen / LVO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
LVO: LiveOne Inc
0.51 USD 0.01 (1.92%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LVO hat sich für heute um -1.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LiveOne Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVO News
- LiveOne surpasses $5M in bitcoin holdings, targets $500M treasury strategy
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.20 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Andy Vick joins LiveOne’s Web3/Crypto Advisory Board
- Dolby Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- LiveOne raises $8.9 million, plans bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne prices $8.9 million offering to fund bitcoin treasury strategy
- LiveOne converts preferred stock to common shares and issues warrants in private placement
- LiveOne stock price target lowered to $1.40 by Freedom Broker
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LiveOne Q4 2025 reveals financial challenges
- LiveOne, Synervoz Partner For Next-Gen Voice Experiences - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne partners with Synervoz to develop voice AI audio solutions
- LiveOne earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- LiveOne Q4 Sales Drop 38% As Slacker Radio Revenue Falls - LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)
- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) to Stream BKFC Ice Wars’ Battle of the Border USA vs. Canada Fight Night in Over 200 Countries
- LiveOne appoints Steve McClurg as Chief Advisor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast on Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- LiveOne’s (Nasdaq LVO) Splitmind Subsidiary Contributes to 15 BET and AMA Nominations for SZA and GloRilla
- LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
0.50 0.52
Jahresspanne
0.43 1.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.52
- Eröffnung
- 0.52
- Bid
- 0.51
- Ask
- 0.81
- Tief
- 0.50
- Hoch
- 0.52
- Volumen
- 175
- Tagesänderung
- -1.92%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -27.14%
- Jahresänderung
- -48.48%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K