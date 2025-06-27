Moedas / LNN
LNN: Lindsay Corporation
140.53 USD 0.80 (0.57%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LNN para hoje mudou para 0.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 139.14 e o mais alto foi 141.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lindsay Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LNN Notícias
- Lindsay Corporation nomeia CIO da GE HealthCare para conselho de administração
- Lindsay Corporation appoints GE HealthCare CIO to board of directors
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CNH Industrial, AGCO and Lindsay
- 3 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Deere Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y on Lower Volume
- Deere Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect for the Stock
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Here's Why Lindsay (LNN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Lindsay Corporation: Q3 Earnings Indicate Strength But Limited Upside (NYSE:LNN)
- Lindsay stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by William Blair
Faixa diária
139.14 141.92
Faixa anual
112.14 150.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 139.73
- Open
- 140.16
- Bid
- 140.53
- Ask
- 140.83
- Low
- 139.14
- High
- 141.92
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 0.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.70%
- Mudança anual
- 12.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh