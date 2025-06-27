Valute / LNN
LNN: Lindsay Corporation
139.01 USD 2.09 (1.48%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.80 e ad un massimo di 141.44.
Segui le dinamiche di Lindsay Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LNN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
138.80 141.44
Intervallo Annuale
112.14 150.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 141.10
- Apertura
- 141.44
- Bid
- 139.01
- Ask
- 139.31
- Minimo
- 138.80
- Massimo
- 141.44
- Volume
- 66
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.39%
20 settembre, sabato