LNN: Lindsay Corporation

139.01 USD 2.09 (1.48%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LNN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 138.80 e ad un massimo di 141.44.

Segui le dinamiche di Lindsay Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

LNN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
138.80 141.44
Intervallo Annuale
112.14 150.83
Chiusura Precedente
141.10
Apertura
141.44
Bid
139.01
Ask
139.31
Minimo
138.80
Massimo
141.44
Volume
66
Variazione giornaliera
-1.48%
Variazione Mensile
1.92%
Variazione Semestrale
11.48%
Variazione Annuale
11.39%
20 settembre, sabato