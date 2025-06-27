クォートセクション
通貨 / LNN
LNN: Lindsay Corporation

141.10 USD 1.37 (0.98%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LNNの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.14の安値と142.10の高値で取引されました。

Lindsay Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
139.14 142.10
1年のレンジ
112.14 150.83
以前の終値
139.73
始値
140.16
買値
141.10
買値
141.40
安値
139.14
高値
142.10
出来高
168
1日の変化
0.98%
1ヶ月の変化
3.45%
6ヶ月の変化
13.16%
1年の変化
13.06%
