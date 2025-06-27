通貨 / LNN
LNN: Lindsay Corporation
141.10 USD 1.37 (0.98%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LNNの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.14の安値と142.10の高値で取引されました。
Lindsay Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
139.14 142.10
1年のレンジ
112.14 150.83
- 以前の終値
- 139.73
- 始値
- 140.16
- 買値
- 141.10
- 買値
- 141.40
- 安値
- 139.14
- 高値
- 142.10
- 出来高
- 168
- 1日の変化
- 0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.16%
- 1年の変化
- 13.06%
