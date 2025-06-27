CotationsSections
Devises / LNN
Retour à Actions

LNN: Lindsay Corporation

139.01 USD 2.09 (1.48%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LNN a changé de -1.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 138.80 et à un maximum de 141.44.

Suivez la dynamique Lindsay Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LNN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
138.80 141.44
Range Annuel
112.14 150.83
Clôture Précédente
141.10
Ouverture
141.44
Bid
139.01
Ask
139.31
Plus Bas
138.80
Plus Haut
141.44
Volume
66
Changement quotidien
-1.48%
Changement Mensuel
1.92%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.48%
Changement Annuel
11.39%
20 septembre, samedi