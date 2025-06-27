Devises / LNN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LNN: Lindsay Corporation
139.01 USD 2.09 (1.48%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LNN a changé de -1.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 138.80 et à un maximum de 141.44.
Suivez la dynamique Lindsay Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNN Nouvelles
- Lindsay Corporation nomme le DSI de GE HealthCare à son conseil d’administration
- Lindsay Corporation appoints GE HealthCare CIO to board of directors
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CNH Industrial, AGCO and Lindsay
- 3 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Deere Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y on Lower Volume
- Deere Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect for the Stock
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Gevo CEO Gruber sells $142,823 in shares
- Ryan, Christopher Michael, president & COO of Gevo, sells $52,299 in stock
- Gevo CBO Bloom sells shares worth $51,598
- Analysis-Europe’s old power plants to get digital makeover driven by AI boom
- Oddity Tech shares tumble despite earnings beat and raised guidance
- Lyft board approves new employee incentive compensation plan
- Meridian Bank stock price target raised to $19 by DA Davidson on NIM expansion
- Meridian Corp releases earnings supplement for second quarter 2025
- Here's Why Lindsay (LNN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Lindsay Corp CFO Brian Ketcham to retire at end of 2025
- Jefferies raises Gevo stock price target to $1.50 on OBBBA passage
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback of NMR
- US investors back away from climate and social reforms
- BKV Corp: chief legal officer Larrick sells $231k in stock
- Lindsay Corporation: Q3 Earnings Indicate Strength But Limited Upside (NYSE:LNN)
- Lindsay stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by William Blair
Range quotidien
138.80 141.44
Range Annuel
112.14 150.83
- Clôture Précédente
- 141.10
- Ouverture
- 141.44
- Bid
- 139.01
- Ask
- 139.31
- Plus Bas
- 138.80
- Plus Haut
- 141.44
- Volume
- 66
- Changement quotidien
- -1.48%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.92%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.48%
- Changement Annuel
- 11.39%
20 septembre, samedi