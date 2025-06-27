货币 / LNN
LNN: Lindsay Corporation
140.87 USD 0.31 (0.22%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LNN汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点140.87和高点142.50进行交易。
关注Lindsay Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LNN新闻
- Lindsay公司任命GE HealthCare首席信息官加入董事会
- Lindsay Corporation appoints GE HealthCare CIO to board of directors
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CNH Industrial, AGCO and Lindsay
- 3 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Amid Improving Industry Trends
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Deere Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y on Lower Volume
- Deere Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect for the Stock
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Here's Why Lindsay (LNN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Lindsay Corp CFO Brian Ketcham to retire at end of 2025
- Lindsay Corporation: Q3 Earnings Indicate Strength But Limited Upside (NYSE:LNN)
- Lindsay stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by William Blair
日范围
140.87 142.50
年范围
112.14 150.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 140.56
- 开盘价
- 141.66
- 卖价
- 140.87
- 买价
- 141.17
- 最低价
- 140.87
- 最高价
- 142.50
- 交易量
- 72
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- 3.28%
- 6个月变化
- 12.98%
- 年变化
- 12.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值