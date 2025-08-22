Moedas / LMND
LMND: Lemonade Inc
55.88 USD 0.08 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LMND para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 55.61 e o mais alto foi 56.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lemonade Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
55.61 56.81
Faixa anual
15.27 60.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.80
- Open
- 56.37
- Bid
- 55.88
- Ask
- 56.18
- Low
- 55.61
- High
- 56.81
- Volume
- 255
- Mudança diária
- 0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 77.79%
- Mudança anual
- 239.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh