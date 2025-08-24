クォートセクション
通貨 / LMND
LMND: Lemonade Inc

57.33 USD 1.53 (2.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LMNDの今日の為替レートは、2.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.61の安値と58.23の高値で取引されました。

Lemonade Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
55.61 58.23
1年のレンジ
15.27 60.41
以前の終値
55.80
始値
56.37
買値
57.33
買値
57.63
安値
55.61
高値
58.23
出来高
3.567 K
1日の変化
2.74%
1ヶ月の変化
11.19%
6ヶ月の変化
82.41%
1年の変化
248.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K