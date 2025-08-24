通貨 / LMND
LMND: Lemonade Inc
57.33 USD 1.53 (2.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LMNDの今日の為替レートは、2.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり55.61の安値と58.23の高値で取引されました。
Lemonade Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LMND News
1日のレンジ
55.61 58.23
1年のレンジ
15.27 60.41
- 以前の終値
- 55.80
- 始値
- 56.37
- 買値
- 57.33
- 買値
- 57.63
- 安値
- 55.61
- 高値
- 58.23
- 出来高
- 3.567 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 82.41%
- 1年の変化
- 248.09%
