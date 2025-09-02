Valute / LMND
LMND: Lemonade Inc
60.95 USD 3.62 (6.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LMND ha avuto una variazione del 6.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.14 e ad un massimo di 61.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Lemonade Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.14 61.82
Intervallo Annuale
15.27 61.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.33
- Apertura
- 57.35
- Bid
- 60.95
- Ask
- 61.25
- Minimo
- 57.14
- Massimo
- 61.82
- Volume
- 5.490 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 270.07%
20 settembre, sabato