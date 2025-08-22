货币 / LMND
LMND: Lemonade Inc
57.30 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LMND汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点57.07和高点57.31进行交易。
关注Lemonade Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
57.07 57.31
年范围
15.27 60.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.32
- 开盘价
- 57.11
- 卖价
- 57.30
- 买价
- 57.60
- 最低价
- 57.07
- 最高价
- 57.31
- 交易量
- 18
- 日变化
- -0.03%
- 月变化
- 11.13%
- 6个月变化
- 82.31%
- 年变化
- 247.91%
