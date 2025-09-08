Moedas / LCID
LCID: Lucid Group Inc
20.36 USD 0.64 (3.25%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LCID para hoje mudou para 3.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.44 e o mais alto foi 21.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lucid Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
19.44 21.40
Faixa anual
1.93 21.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.72
- Open
- 19.65
- Bid
- 20.36
- Ask
- 20.66
- Low
- 19.44
- High
- 21.40
- Volume
- 20.831 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 734.43%
- Mudança anual
- 478.41%
