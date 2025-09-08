CotationsSections
Devises / LCID
Retour à Actions

LCID: Lucid Group Inc

21.10 USD 0.60 (2.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LCID a changé de 2.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.21 et à un maximum de 21.20.

Suivez la dynamique Lucid Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LCID Nouvelles

Range quotidien
20.21 21.20
Range Annuel
1.93 21.40
Clôture Précédente
20.50
Ouverture
20.50
Bid
21.10
Ask
21.40
Plus Bas
20.21
Plus Haut
21.20
Volume
11.878 K
Changement quotidien
2.93%
Changement Mensuel
11.64%
Changement à 6 Mois
764.75%
Changement Annuel
499.43%
20 septembre, samedi