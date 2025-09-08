Devises / LCID
LCID: Lucid Group Inc
21.10 USD 0.60 (2.93%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LCID a changé de 2.93% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.21 et à un maximum de 21.20.
Suivez la dynamique Lucid Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
20.21 21.20
Range Annuel
1.93 21.40
20 septembre, samedi