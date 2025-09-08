クォートセクション
LCID: Lucid Group Inc

20.50 USD 0.14 (0.69%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LCIDの今日の為替レートは、0.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.38の安値と20.93の高値で取引されました。

Lucid Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
20.38 20.93
1年のレンジ
1.93 21.40
以前の終値
20.36
始値
20.55
買値
20.50
買値
20.80
安値
20.38
高値
20.93
出来高
9.466 K
1日の変化
0.69%
1ヶ月の変化
8.47%
6ヶ月の変化
740.16%
1年の変化
482.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K