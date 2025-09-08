通貨 / LCID
LCID: Lucid Group Inc
20.50 USD 0.14 (0.69%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LCIDの今日の為替レートは、0.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.38の安値と20.93の高値で取引されました。
Lucid Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LCID News
- Lyft To Partner With Waymo In Nashville. Uber Stock Slides While Lyft Rallies.
- Lucid Is Gaining Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Lucid Stock Is Bucking the Trend After Its Reverse Split. But Should Investors Risk it?
- Is Lucid Group Stock Expensive? 4 Charts to Explore
- Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?
- Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?
- Lucid Motors Gets Past Its Reverse Stock Split Selloff: Can LCID Still Go Higher?
- Here's Why Lucid Group (LCID) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Lucid Group: Drive The Gravity, Avoid The Stock (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Lucid Group、モルガン・スタンレー会議で戦略的拡大とイノベーションを発表
- Lucid Group at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Ford Rises 23% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Robotaxi Battle Heats Up With Amazon's Las Vegas Zoox Launch, Lyft's Atlanta Expansion
- Lucid Surged Today -- Is the EV Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Why Lucid Group Stock Slumped Almost 20% in August
- Wall Street's Hottest Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 280%, According to One Optimistic Analyst
- Rivian’s Biggest Challenge Might Still Be Around The Corner (NASDAQ:RIVN)
- What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock? - Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Tesla’s Weakness Isn’t Lucid’s Strength: Initiating With A Strong Sell (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Trump's EV Moves: Tax Credits Ending, Fines Gone - Winners and Losers
- Stifel raises Lucid Group stock price target to $21 following reverse split
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Neutral rating on Lucid Group stock after split
1日のレンジ
20.38 20.93
1年のレンジ
1.93 21.40
- 以前の終値
- 20.36
- 始値
- 20.55
- 買値
- 20.50
- 買値
- 20.80
- 安値
- 20.38
- 高値
- 20.93
- 出来高
- 9.466 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 740.16%
- 1年の変化
- 482.39%
