LCID: Lucid Group Inc

21.10 USD 0.60 (2.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LCID ha avuto una variazione del 2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.21 e ad un massimo di 21.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Lucid Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.21 21.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.93 21.40
Chiusura Precedente
20.50
Apertura
20.50
Bid
21.10
Ask
21.40
Minimo
20.21
Massimo
21.20
Volume
11.878 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.93%
Variazione Mensile
11.64%
Variazione Semestrale
764.75%
Variazione Annuale
499.43%
