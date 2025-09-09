Valute / LCID
LCID: Lucid Group Inc
21.10 USD 0.60 (2.93%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LCID ha avuto una variazione del 2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.21 e ad un massimo di 21.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Lucid Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LCID News
- Tesla 'Robotaxis' Cleared To Expand Service To Arizona
- Where Will Lucid Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Lucid Group (LCID) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Rivian vs. Lucid: Which EV Stock Is Winning in 2025?
- Lucid Group Stock Plummets 33% Since July -- 1 Problem Is to Blame.
- Lyft To Partner With Waymo In Nashville. Uber Stock Slides While Lyft Rallies.
- Lucid Is Gaining Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Lucid Stock Is Bucking the Trend After Its Reverse Split. But Should Investors Risk it?
- Is Lucid Group Stock Expensive? 4 Charts to Explore
- Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?
- Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?
- Lucid Motors Gets Past Its Reverse Stock Split Selloff: Can LCID Still Go Higher?
- Here's Why Lucid Group (LCID) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Lucid Group: Drive The Gravity, Avoid The Stock (NASDAQ:LCID)
- Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- Lucid Group alla Conferenza Morgan Stanley: Espansione Strategica e Innovazione
- Lucid Group at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Expansion and Innovation
- Ford Rises 23% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Robotaxi Battle Heats Up With Amazon's Las Vegas Zoox Launch, Lyft's Atlanta Expansion
- Lucid Surged Today -- Is the EV Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Why Lucid Group Stock Slumped Almost 20% in August
- Wall Street's Hottest Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 280%, According to One Optimistic Analyst
- Rivian’s Biggest Challenge Might Still Be Around The Corner (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.21 21.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.93 21.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.50
- Apertura
- 20.50
- Bid
- 21.10
- Ask
- 21.40
- Minimo
- 20.21
- Massimo
- 21.20
- Volume
- 11.878 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 764.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 499.43%
20 settembre, sabato