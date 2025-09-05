Currencies / LCID
LCID: Lucid Group Inc
20.09 USD 0.25 (1.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LCID exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.68 and at a high of 20.28.
Follow Lucid Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
19.68 20.28
Year Range
1.93 20.29
- Previous Close
- 19.84
- Open
- 19.81
- Bid
- 20.09
- Ask
- 20.39
- Low
- 19.68
- High
- 20.28
- Volume
- 6.387 K
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 723.36%
- Year Change
- 470.74%
