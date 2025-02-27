Moedas / LBRDK
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C
61.33 USD 0.39 (0.63%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LBRDK para hoje mudou para -0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.93 e o mais alto foi 61.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBRDK Notícias
Faixa diária
60.93 61.74
Faixa anual
57.75 104.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.72
- Open
- 61.72
- Bid
- 61.33
- Ask
- 61.63
- Low
- 60.93
- High
- 61.74
- Volume
- 71
- Mudança diária
- -0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.46%
- Mudança anual
- -20.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh