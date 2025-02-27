CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / LBRDK
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C

61.33 USD 0.39 (0.63%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do LBRDK para hoje mudou para -0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.93 e o mais alto foi 61.74.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
60.93 61.74
Faixa anual
57.75 104.00
Fechamento anterior
61.72
Open
61.72
Bid
61.33
Ask
61.63
Low
60.93
High
61.74
Volume
71
Mudança diária
-0.63%
Mudança mensal
2.13%
Mudança de 6 meses
-27.46%
Mudança anual
-20.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh