LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C

60.29 USD 1.43 (2.32%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LBRDK hat sich für heute um -2.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 60.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 61.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
60.13 61.74
Jahresspanne
57.75 104.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
61.72
Eröffnung
61.72
Bid
60.29
Ask
60.59
Tief
60.13
Hoch
61.74
Volumen
2.046 K
Tagesänderung
-2.32%
Monatsänderung
0.40%
6-Monatsänderung
-28.69%
Jahresänderung
-21.88%
