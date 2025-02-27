Währungen / LBRDK
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C
60.29 USD 1.43 (2.32%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LBRDK hat sich für heute um -2.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 60.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 61.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
60.13 61.74
Jahresspanne
57.75 104.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 61.72
- Eröffnung
- 61.72
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- Tief
- 60.13
- Hoch
- 61.74
- Volumen
- 2.046 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -28.69%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.88%
