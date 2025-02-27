Currencies / LBRDK
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C
59.85 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBRDK exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.37 and at a high of 60.36.
Follow Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LBRDK News
Daily Range
59.37 60.36
Year Range
57.75 104.00
- Previous Close
- 59.96
- Open
- 59.67
- Bid
- 59.85
- Ask
- 60.15
- Low
- 59.37
- High
- 60.36
- Volume
- 858
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.21%
- Year Change
- -22.45%
