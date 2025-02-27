通貨 / LBRDK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C
60.29 USD 1.43 (2.32%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LBRDKの今日の為替レートは、-2.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.13の安値と61.74の高値で取引されました。
Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBRDK News
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Liberty Broadband stock hits 52-week low at 58.33 USD
- Liberty Broadband Srs C earnings missed by $0.43, revenue topped estimates
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Charter, And Fiserv Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Stock Market Today: Midday Movers; Goldman Warns on Speculation; Vanguard Cuts U.S. Growth Forecast
- Sequoia Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- The Sequoia Strategy Composite Q2 2025 Letter
- Oakmark Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Liberty Broadband May Be The Biggest Winner Of The Charter-Cox Merger (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Liberty Broadband As The Inroad Into Alaskan Telecoms (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Madison Mid Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Undercovered Dozen: Gevo, Eledon, Dorian, Iridium +
- Conventum-Alluvium Global Fund March 2025 Quarterly Report
- Sequoia Fund Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter
- Conventum-Alluvium Global Fund December 2024 Quarterly Report
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update
- Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
60.13 61.74
1年のレンジ
57.75 104.00
- 以前の終値
- 61.72
- 始値
- 61.72
- 買値
- 60.29
- 買値
- 60.59
- 安値
- 60.13
- 高値
- 61.74
- 出来高
- 2.046 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.69%
- 1年の変化
- -21.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K