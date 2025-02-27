Valute / LBRDK
LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C
60.41 USD 0.12 (0.20%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LBRDK ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.03 e ad un massimo di 60.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LBRDK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.03 60.90
Intervallo Annuale
57.75 104.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.29
- Apertura
- 60.29
- Bid
- 60.41
- Ask
- 60.71
- Minimo
- 60.03
- Massimo
- 60.90
- Volume
- 2.324 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.73%
20 settembre, sabato