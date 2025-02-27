QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LBRDK
Tornare a Azioni

LBRDK: Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C

60.41 USD 0.12 (0.20%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LBRDK ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.03 e ad un massimo di 60.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LBRDK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.03 60.90
Intervallo Annuale
57.75 104.00
Chiusura Precedente
60.29
Apertura
60.29
Bid
60.41
Ask
60.71
Minimo
60.03
Massimo
60.90
Volume
2.324 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.20%
Variazione Mensile
0.60%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.55%
Variazione Annuale
-21.73%
20 settembre, sabato