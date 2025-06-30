Moedas / LAES
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
3.89 USD 0.21 (5.71%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LAES para hoje mudou para 5.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.84 e o mais alto foi 4.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SEALSQ Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
3.84 4.00
Faixa anual
0.30 10.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.68
- Open
- 3.93
- Bid
- 3.89
- Ask
- 4.19
- Low
- 3.84
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 9.192 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.71%
- Mudança mensal
- 49.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.35%
- Mudança anual
- 745.65%
