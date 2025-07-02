Valute / LAES
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
4.29 USD 0.68 (18.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAES ha avuto una variazione del 18.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.56 e ad un massimo di 4.34.
Segui le dinamiche di SEALSQ Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAES News
- Palantir, Apple Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- SEALSQ lancerà un chip di sicurezza resistente ai quantum a novembre
- SEALSQ to launch quantum-resistant security chip in November
- SEALSQ to launch post-quantum satellite in November 2025
- SEALSQ raises revenue guidance on post-quantum chip developments
- SEALSQ expands semiconductor personalization center strategy
- SEALSQ advances quantum-resistant security modules ahead of 2027 deadline
- SEALSQ: Why The Valuation Is Finally Rational (NASDAQ:LAES)
- WISeKey combines identity platforms into decentralized framework
- SEALSQ and Ajyal Holding Launch the KUAENTUM Joint Venture in Abu Dhabi to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center and Satellite Production Hub with a $100 Million Local Investment
- SEALCOIN integrates decentralized computing into Thomson laptops
- SEALSQ unveils $30 million quantum lab with AI expansion plans
- SEALSQ invests in WISeSat.Space to expand satellite constellation
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About Right Now
- SEALSQ establishes $30 million cryptocurrency treasury fund
- SEALSQ completes validation for post-quantum security chip
- SEALSQ validates QS7001 quantum-resistant chip, targets Q4 2025 launch
- Sealsq stock falls after $60 million share offering announcement
- SEALSQ secures $60 million investment at premium to market price
- Sealsq stock rises as company deploys quantum-secure eUICC technology
- SEALSQ begins deployment of quantum-resistant eUICC technology
- SEALSQ increases quantum investment fund to $35 million
- SEALSQ forecasts up to 82% revenue growth for fiscal 2025
- SEALSQ advances post-quantum cryptography to address bitcoin security
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.56 4.34
Intervallo Annuale
0.30 10.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.61
- Apertura
- 3.57
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Minimo
- 3.56
- Massimo
- 4.34
- Volume
- 23.689 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 18.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 65.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 62.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 832.61%
21 settembre, domenica