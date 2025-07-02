QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LAES
Tornare a Azioni

LAES: SEALSQ Corp

4.29 USD 0.68 (18.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAES ha avuto una variazione del 18.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.56 e ad un massimo di 4.34.

Segui le dinamiche di SEALSQ Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LAES News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.56 4.34
Intervallo Annuale
0.30 10.98
Chiusura Precedente
3.61
Apertura
3.57
Bid
4.29
Ask
4.59
Minimo
3.56
Massimo
4.34
Volume
23.689 K
Variazione giornaliera
18.84%
Variazione Mensile
65.00%
Variazione Semestrale
62.50%
Variazione Annuale
832.61%
21 settembre, domenica