货币 / LAES
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
3.54 USD 0.10 (2.91%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAES汇率已更改2.91%。当日，交易品种以低点3.35和高点3.61进行交易。
关注SEALSQ Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LAES新闻
- SEALSQ将于2025年11月发射后量子卫星
- SEALSQ to launch post-quantum satellite in November 2025
- SEALSQ raises revenue guidance on post-quantum chip developments
- SEALSQ expands semiconductor personalization center strategy
- SEALSQ advances quantum-resistant security modules ahead of 2027 deadline
- SEALSQ: Why The Valuation Is Finally Rational (NASDAQ:LAES)
- WISeKey combines identity platforms into decentralized framework
- SEALSQ and Ajyal Holding Launch the KUAENTUM Joint Venture in Abu Dhabi to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center and Satellite Production Hub with a $100 Million Local Investment
- SEALCOIN integrates decentralized computing into Thomson laptops
- SEALSQ unveils $30 million quantum lab with AI expansion plans
- SEALSQ invests in WISeSat.Space to expand satellite constellation
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About Right Now
- SEALSQ establishes $30 million cryptocurrency treasury fund
- SEALSQ completes validation for post-quantum security chip
- SEALSQ validates QS7001 quantum-resistant chip, targets Q4 2025 launch
- Sealsq stock falls after $60 million share offering announcement
- SEALSQ secures $60 million investment at premium to market price
- Sealsq stock rises as company deploys quantum-secure eUICC technology
- SEALSQ begins deployment of quantum-resistant eUICC technology
- SEALSQ increases quantum investment fund to $35 million
- SEALSQ forecasts up to 82% revenue growth for fiscal 2025
- SEALSQ advances post-quantum cryptography to address bitcoin security
- WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting
- SEALSQ Finalizes Strategic Investment in WeCan Group with 28.30% Equity Stake Acquisition
日范围
3.35 3.61
年范围
0.30 10.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.44
- 开盘价
- 3.40
- 卖价
- 3.54
- 买价
- 3.84
- 最低价
- 3.35
- 最高价
- 3.61
- 交易量
- 6.839 K
- 日变化
- 2.91%
- 月变化
- 36.15%
- 6个月变化
- 34.09%
- 年变化
- 669.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值