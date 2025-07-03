통화 / LAES
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
4.29 USD 0.68 (18.84%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAES 환율이 오늘 18.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.56이고 고가는 4.34이었습니다.
SEALSQ Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.56 4.34
년간 변동
0.30 10.98
- 이전 종가
- 3.61
- 시가
- 3.57
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- 저가
- 3.56
- 고가
- 4.34
- 볼륨
- 23.689 K
- 일일 변동
- 18.84%
- 월 변동
- 65.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 62.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 832.61%
20 9월, 토요일