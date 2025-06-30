KurseKategorien
Währungen / LAES
Zurück zum Aktien

LAES: SEALSQ Corp

3.78 USD 0.17 (4.71%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LAES hat sich für heute um 4.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.92 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SEALSQ Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LAES News

Tagesspanne
3.56 3.92
Jahresspanne
0.30 10.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
3.61
Eröffnung
3.57
Bid
3.78
Ask
4.08
Tief
3.56
Hoch
3.92
Volumen
7.512 K
Tagesänderung
4.71%
Monatsänderung
45.38%
6-Monatsänderung
43.18%
Jahresänderung
721.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K