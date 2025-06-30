Währungen / LAES
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
3.78 USD 0.17 (4.71%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LAES hat sich für heute um 4.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SEALSQ Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
3.56 3.92
Jahresspanne
0.30 10.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.61
- Eröffnung
- 3.57
- Bid
- 3.78
- Ask
- 4.08
- Tief
- 3.56
- Hoch
- 3.92
- Volumen
- 7.512 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.71%
- Monatsänderung
- 45.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 721.74%
