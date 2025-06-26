通貨 / LAES
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
3.61 USD 0.07 (1.90%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LAESの今日の為替レートは、-1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.60の安値と4.00の高値で取引されました。
SEALSQ Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LAES News
- SEALSQ to launch post-quantum satellite in November 2025
- SEALSQ raises revenue guidance on post-quantum chip developments
- SEALSQ expands semiconductor personalization center strategy
- SEALSQ advances quantum-resistant security modules ahead of 2027 deadline
- SEALSQ: Why The Valuation Is Finally Rational (NASDAQ:LAES)
- WISeKey combines identity platforms into decentralized framework
- SEALSQ and Ajyal Holding Launch the KUAENTUM Joint Venture in Abu Dhabi to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center and Satellite Production Hub with a $100 Million Local Investment
- SEALCOIN integrates decentralized computing into Thomson laptops
- SEALSQ unveils $30 million quantum lab with AI expansion plans
- SEALSQ invests in WISeSat.Space to expand satellite constellation
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About Right Now
- SEALSQ establishes $30 million cryptocurrency treasury fund
- SEALSQ completes validation for post-quantum security chip
- SEALSQ validates QS7001 quantum-resistant chip, targets Q4 2025 launch
- Sealsq stock falls after $60 million share offering announcement
- SEALSQ secures $60 million investment at premium to market price
- Sealsq stock rises as company deploys quantum-secure eUICC technology
- SEALSQ begins deployment of quantum-resistant eUICC technology
- SEALSQ increases quantum investment fund to $35 million
- SEALSQ forecasts up to 82% revenue growth for fiscal 2025
- SEALSQ advances post-quantum cryptography to address bitcoin security
- WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting
- SEALSQ Finalizes Strategic Investment in WeCan Group with 28.30% Equity Stake Acquisition
- SEALSQ expands security capabilities for internet of medical things
1日のレンジ
3.60 4.00
1年のレンジ
0.30 10.98
- 以前の終値
- 3.68
- 始値
- 3.93
- 買値
- 3.61
- 買値
- 3.91
- 安値
- 3.60
- 高値
- 4.00
- 出来高
- 15.651 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 38.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.74%
- 1年の変化
- 684.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K