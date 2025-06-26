Currencies / LAES
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LAES: SEALSQ Corp
3.44 USD 0.04 (1.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAES exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.28 and at a high of 3.50.
Follow SEALSQ Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAES News
- SEALSQ to launch post-quantum satellite in November 2025
- SEALSQ raises revenue guidance on post-quantum chip developments
- SEALSQ expands semiconductor personalization center strategy
- SEALSQ advances quantum-resistant security modules ahead of 2027 deadline
- SEALSQ: Why The Valuation Is Finally Rational (NASDAQ:LAES)
- WISeKey combines identity platforms into decentralized framework
- SEALSQ and Ajyal Holding Launch the KUAENTUM Joint Venture in Abu Dhabi to Develop Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center and Satellite Production Hub with a $100 Million Local Investment
- SEALCOIN integrates decentralized computing into Thomson laptops
- SEALSQ unveils $30 million quantum lab with AI expansion plans
- SEALSQ invests in WISeSat.Space to expand satellite constellation
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Wall Street Is Most Bullish About Right Now
- SEALSQ establishes $30 million cryptocurrency treasury fund
- SEALSQ completes validation for post-quantum security chip
- SEALSQ validates QS7001 quantum-resistant chip, targets Q4 2025 launch
- Sealsq stock falls after $60 million share offering announcement
- SEALSQ secures $60 million investment at premium to market price
- Sealsq stock rises as company deploys quantum-secure eUICC technology
- SEALSQ begins deployment of quantum-resistant eUICC technology
- SEALSQ increases quantum investment fund to $35 million
- SEALSQ forecasts up to 82% revenue growth for fiscal 2025
- SEALSQ advances post-quantum cryptography to address bitcoin security
- WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting
- SEALSQ Finalizes Strategic Investment in WeCan Group with 28.30% Equity Stake Acquisition
- SEALSQ expands security capabilities for internet of medical things
Daily Range
3.28 3.50
Year Range
0.30 10.98
- Previous Close
- 3.40
- Open
- 3.42
- Bid
- 3.44
- Ask
- 3.74
- Low
- 3.28
- High
- 3.50
- Volume
- 5.687 K
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 32.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.30%
- Year Change
- 647.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%