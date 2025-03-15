Moedas / KLIC
KLIC: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc
42.73 USD 1.43 (3.46%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KLIC para hoje mudou para 3.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.30 e o mais alto foi 43.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
42.30 43.35
Faixa anual
26.62 52.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.30
- Open
- 42.75
- Bid
- 42.73
- Ask
- 43.03
- Low
- 42.30
- High
- 43.35
- Volume
- 507
- Mudança diária
- 3.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.84%
- Mudança anual
- -5.00%
