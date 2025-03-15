Valute / KLIC
KLIC: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc
41.99 USD 1.04 (2.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KLIC ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.62 e ad un massimo di 42.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.62 42.94
Intervallo Annuale
26.62 52.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.03
- Apertura
- 42.91
- Bid
- 41.99
- Ask
- 42.29
- Minimo
- 41.62
- Massimo
- 42.94
- Volume
- 1.090 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.65%
20 settembre, sabato