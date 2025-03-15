QuotazioniSezioni
KLIC: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc

41.99 USD 1.04 (2.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KLIC ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.62 e ad un massimo di 42.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.62 42.94
Intervallo Annuale
26.62 52.04
Chiusura Precedente
43.03
Apertura
42.91
Bid
41.99
Ask
42.29
Minimo
41.62
Massimo
42.94
Volume
1.090 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.42%
Variazione Mensile
15.01%
Variazione Semestrale
29.56%
Variazione Annuale
-6.65%
