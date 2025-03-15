Divisas / KLIC
KLIC: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc
41.30 USD 0.17 (0.41%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KLIC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 40.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 42.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLIC News
Rango diario
40.77 42.31
Rango anual
26.62 52.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.13
- Open
- 41.31
- Bid
- 41.30
- Ask
- 41.60
- Low
- 40.77
- High
- 42.31
- Volumen
- 2.411 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.43%
- Cambio anual
- -8.18%
