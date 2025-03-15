Devises / KLIC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
KLIC: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc
41.99 USD 1.04 (2.42%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KLIC a changé de -2.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 41.62 et à un maximum de 42.94.
Suivez la dynamique Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KLIC Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Kulicke & Soffa SVP Wong Nelson Munpun sells $1.11m in shares
- Kulicke&Soffa earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Kulicke & Soffa Q3F25 slides reveal path to recovery with improved margins despite revenue challenges
- Cohu (COHU) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Heartland Small Cap Value Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Heartland Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Kulicke & Soffa partners with Lavorro to deliver AI manufacturing tools
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- You can still find hot tech stocks as a value investor — if you take this approach
- Kulicke & Soffa sets quarterly dividend at $0.205 per share
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
Range quotidien
41.62 42.94
Range Annuel
26.62 52.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 43.03
- Ouverture
- 42.91
- Bid
- 41.99
- Ask
- 42.29
- Plus Bas
- 41.62
- Plus Haut
- 42.94
- Volume
- 1.090 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- 15.01%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 29.56%
- Changement Annuel
- -6.65%
20 septembre, samedi