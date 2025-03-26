Moedas / KGEI
KGEI: Kolibri Global Energy Inc
5.75 USD 0.08 (1.37%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KGEI para hoje mudou para -1.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.63 e o mais alto foi 5.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kolibri Global Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KGEI Notícias
- Kolibri Global Energy Stock: Stands Out, Tenacious EBITDA Low Oil Prices (NASDAQ:KGEI)
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Kolibri Global Energy reports 3% production increase in Q2 2025
- Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Kolibri Global Energy, Inc. (KGEI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:KGEI)
Faixa diária
5.63 5.80
Faixa anual
3.08 9.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.83
- Open
- 5.79
- Bid
- 5.75
- Ask
- 6.05
- Low
- 5.63
- High
- 5.80
- Volume
- 180
- Mudança diária
- -1.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -31.47%
- Mudança anual
- 86.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh