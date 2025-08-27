Moedas / KGC
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation
22.46 USD 0.27 (1.19%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KGC para hoje mudou para -1.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.28 e o mais alto foi 22.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kinross Gold Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
22.28 22.82
Faixa anual
9.00 23.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.73
- Open
- 22.40
- Bid
- 22.46
- Ask
- 22.76
- Low
- 22.28
- High
- 22.82
- Volume
- 11.401 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 77.55%
- Mudança anual
- 137.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh