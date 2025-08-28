Divisas / KGC
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation
22.46 USD 0.27 (1.19%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KGC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.19%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.28, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kinross Gold Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
22.28 22.82
Rango anual
9.00 23.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.73
- Open
- 22.40
- Bid
- 22.46
- Ask
- 22.76
- Low
- 22.28
- High
- 22.82
- Volumen
- 9.996 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.19%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 77.55%
- Cambio anual
- 137.42%
