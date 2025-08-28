クォートセクション
通貨 / KGC
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation

22.24 USD 0.22 (0.98%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KGCの今日の為替レートは、-0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.94の安値と22.35の高値で取引されました。

Kinross Gold Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
21.94 22.35
1年のレンジ
9.00 23.64
以前の終値
22.46
始値
22.28
買値
22.24
買値
22.54
安値
21.94
高値
22.35
出来高
12.815 K
1日の変化
-0.98%
1ヶ月の変化
4.32%
6ヶ月の変化
75.81%
1年の変化
135.10%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K