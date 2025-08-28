通貨 / KGC
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation
22.24 USD 0.22 (0.98%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KGCの今日の為替レートは、-0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.94の安値と22.35の高値で取引されました。
Kinross Gold Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KGC News
1日のレンジ
21.94 22.35
1年のレンジ
9.00 23.64
- 以前の終値
- 22.46
- 始値
- 22.28
- 買値
- 22.24
- 買値
- 22.54
- 安値
- 21.94
- 高値
- 22.35
- 出来高
- 12.815 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 75.81%
- 1年の変化
- 135.10%
