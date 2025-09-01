Valute / KGC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation
23.47 USD 1.23 (5.53%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KGC ha avuto una variazione del 5.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.41 e ad un massimo di 23.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Kinross Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KGC News
- Eldorado Gold, SoundHound AI, 5 Others Join IBD Watchlists
- Gold Continues To Outshine Equities
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Aim For New Highs; Gold Stocks Shine (Live Coverage)
- Il titolo di AngloGold Ashanti raggiunge il massimo storico a 67,68 USD
- Le azioni Kellanova toccano il minimo di 52 settimane a 77,69 USD
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Newmont Stock Still a Buy After a 36% Rally in 3 Months?
- Does Kinross Gold's 49% Surge in 3 Months Justify Buying it Now?
- Barrick Unlocks Value From Hemlo Sale: Will It Support Capital Plans?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Newmont Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold
- Gold Miners Cut Direct Emissions, But ESG Intensity Worsens, Report - Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Kinross Gold Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Agnico Eagle Trades at a Premium Valuation: What Should Investors Do?
- Barrick Mining (B) Up 24.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Should You Buy Barrick Mining Stock After a 28% Rally in a Month?
- Why Kinross Gold (KGC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Kinross Gold stock hits 52-week high at 22.05 USD
- KGC Strongly Placed With Solid Liquidity: Can It Fuel Growth Pipeline?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- US stock futures slip on caution ahead of the week’s key data releases
- Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.41 23.64
Intervallo Annuale
9.00 23.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.24
- Apertura
- 22.48
- Bid
- 23.47
- Ask
- 23.77
- Minimo
- 22.41
- Massimo
- 23.64
- Volume
- 14.062 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 85.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 148.10%
20 settembre, sabato