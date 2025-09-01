QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KGC
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation

23.47 USD 1.23 (5.53%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KGC ha avuto una variazione del 5.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.41 e ad un massimo di 23.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Kinross Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.41 23.64
Intervallo Annuale
9.00 23.64
Chiusura Precedente
22.24
Apertura
22.48
Bid
23.47
Ask
23.77
Minimo
22.41
Massimo
23.64
Volume
14.062 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.53%
Variazione Mensile
10.08%
Variazione Semestrale
85.53%
Variazione Annuale
148.10%
20 settembre, sabato