Currencies / KGC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KGC: Kinross Gold Corporation
22.94 USD 0.31 (1.33%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KGC exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.71 and at a high of 23.35.
Follow Kinross Gold Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KGC News
- Is Newmont Stock Still a Buy After a 36% Rally in 3 Months?
- Does Kinross Gold's 49% Surge in 3 Months Justify Buying it Now?
- Barrick Unlocks Value From Hemlo Sale: Will It Support Capital Plans?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Newmont Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Mining, Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold
- Gold Miners Cut Direct Emissions, But ESG Intensity Worsens, Report - Barrick Mining (NYSE:B), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Kinross Gold Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Agnico Eagle Trades at a Premium Valuation: What Should Investors Do?
- Barrick Mining (B) Up 24.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Should You Buy Barrick Mining Stock After a 28% Rally in a Month?
- Why Kinross Gold (KGC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Kinross Gold stock hits 52-week high at 22.05 USD
- KGC Strongly Placed With Solid Liquidity: Can It Fuel Growth Pipeline?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- US stock futures slip on caution ahead of the week’s key data releases
- Is Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Basic Materials Stocks
- GE Aerospace Leads Squadron Of 9 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists: See Other New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Kinross Gold (KGC) Up 26.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Kinross Gold Corp stock reaches 52-week high at 20.4 USD
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Kinross Gold a Decade Ago
- Dutch Bros Climbs Onto 2 Top Stock Lists, APi Hits A Record High: Check Out These And Others Just Added To IBD Watchlists
Daily Range
22.71 23.35
Year Range
9.00 23.64
- Previous Close
- 23.25
- Open
- 23.33
- Bid
- 22.94
- Ask
- 23.24
- Low
- 22.71
- High
- 23.35
- Volume
- 5.780 K
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- 7.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.34%
- Year Change
- 142.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%