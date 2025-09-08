Moedas / KDP
KDP: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
27.26 USD 0.30 (1.11%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KDP para hoje mudou para 1.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.96 e o mais alto foi 27.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KDP Notícias
- Buy Wide-Moat PepsiCo: Activist Involvement Is Icing On The Cake (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Keurig Dr Pepper nomeia Olivier Lemire como presidente da divisão de café nos EUA
- Preço-alvo da Keurig Dr Pepper reduzido para US$ 35 pela Piper Sandler
- Keurig Dr Pepper anuncia dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,23
- Elevated Costs Challenge Coca-Cola: How Will the Brand Adapt?
- Keurig Dr Pepper: Unlocking Value By Spinning Off Coffee (NASDAQ:KDP)
- BROS vs. KDP: Which Coffee Stock Offers More Growth Potential?
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Can PepsiCo's Diverse Portfolio Outperform in a Soft Market?
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Keurig Dr Pepper: Under Pressure Amidst Highly Transformative Decisions (NASDAQ:KDP)
- Ação da Keurig Dr Pepper atinge mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 27,10
- If Pepsi Wants to Win, It Has to Play Coke’s Game
- Can Keurig's U.S. Refreshment Beverages Sustain Growth Momentum?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): I Just Can’t Make Sense Of Its Big Business Decision, Says Jim Cramer
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- QQQ ETF News, 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will Coca-Cola's Healthier Options Continue to Win Over Consumers?
- PepsiCo Showcases Emerging Market Growth: Sustainable or Cyclical?
- Astera Labs and JD.com have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Faixa diária
26.96 27.46
Faixa anual
26.58 38.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.96
- Open
- 27.02
- Bid
- 27.26
- Ask
- 27.56
- Low
- 26.96
- High
- 27.46
- Volume
- 25.008 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.16%
- Mudança anual
- -27.73%
