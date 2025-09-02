QuotesSections
KDP: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

26.92 USD 0.17 (0.64%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KDP exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.58 and at a high of 26.99.

Follow Keurig Dr Pepper Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
26.58 26.99
Year Range
26.58 38.92
Previous Close
26.75
Open
26.75
Bid
26.92
Ask
27.22
Low
26.58
High
26.99
Volume
10.546 K
Daily Change
0.64%
Month Change
-7.43%
6 Months Change
-23.13%
Year Change
-28.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%