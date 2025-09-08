Valute / KDP
KDP: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
27.11 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KDP ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.05 e ad un massimo di 27.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KDP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.05 27.31
Intervallo Annuale
26.58 38.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.20
- Apertura
- 27.30
- Bid
- 27.11
- Ask
- 27.41
- Minimo
- 27.05
- Massimo
- 27.31
- Volume
- 17.729 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.13%
20 settembre, sabato