KDP: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

27.11 USD 0.09 (0.33%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KDP ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.05 e ad un massimo di 27.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

27.05 27.31
26.58 38.92
27.20
27.30
27.11
27.41
27.05
27.31
17.729 K
-0.33%
-6.77%
-22.59%
-28.13%
20 settembre, sabato