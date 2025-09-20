CotaçõesSeções
IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IVOV para hoje mudou para 0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.70 e o mais alto foi 101.74.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
100.70 101.74
Faixa anual
78.72 105.65
Fechamento anterior
100.74
Open
101.74
Bid
101.01
Ask
101.31
Low
100.70
High
101.74
Volume
12
Mudança diária
0.27%
Mudança mensal
1.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
10.30%
Mudança anual
6.48%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%