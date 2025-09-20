QuotazioniSezioni
IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IVOV ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.70 e ad un massimo di 101.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
100.70 101.74
Intervallo Annuale
78.72 105.65
Chiusura Precedente
100.74
Apertura
101.74
Bid
101.01
Ask
101.31
Minimo
100.70
Massimo
101.74
Volume
12
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
1.36%
Variazione Semestrale
10.30%
Variazione Annuale
6.48%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%