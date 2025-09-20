Valute / IVOV
IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IVOV ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.70 e ad un massimo di 101.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IVOV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
100.70 101.74
Intervallo Annuale
78.72 105.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.74
- Apertura
- 101.74
- Bid
- 101.01
- Ask
- 101.31
- Minimo
- 100.70
- Massimo
- 101.74
- Volume
- 12
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.48%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%