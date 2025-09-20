Divisas / IVOV
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IVOV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 101.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVOV News
- Should Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- Time Is Running Out For The Economy: 4 Underfollowed Indicators Predict Recession (SPY)
- Central Banks, Gold And The Shifting Foundation Of Reserves
- Business Conditions Monthly July 2025
- The Consumer Nowcast Is Positive, But Held Up By A Single Thread
- Anticipation Pays; Deliveries May Not - Weekly Blog # 907
- Rates Spark: Will German And French PMIs Keep Our Bearish Rates Outlook Supported?
- The Resilience Of Consumer Spending In The U.S.
- Chicago Fed National Activity Index: Economic Growth Increased In August
- Weekly Commentary: The Fed, 3rd Mandate, And 1st Amendment
- The Investors' Paradox Of Uncertainty And Time: Is This Holding Back Your Returns?
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- The Economic Hippocratic Oath
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- The Market Setup Has Rarely Been This Treacherous
- Overbought Conditions Across Multiple Markets
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Weekly Indicators: The Surprising Rebound In Manufacturing Continues
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
Rango diario
100.70 101.74
Rango anual
78.72 105.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.74
- Open
- 101.74
- Bid
- 101.01
- Ask
- 101.31
- Low
- 100.70
- High
- 101.74
- Volumen
- 12
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.30%
- Cambio anual
- 6.48%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 0.800 M
- Pronós.
- 0.692 M
- Prev.
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 20.5%
- Pronós.
- 7.9%
- Prev.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act.
- -0.607 M
- Pronós.
- -2.631 M
- Prev.
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act.
- 0.177 M
- Pronós.
- -0.329 M
- Prev.
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.724%