IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IVOV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.70 and at a high of 101.74.

Follow Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

IVOV News

Daily Range
100.70 101.74
Year Range
78.72 105.65
Previous Close
100.74
Open
101.74
Bid
101.01
Ask
101.31
Low
100.70
High
101.74
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
1.36%
6 Months Change
10.30%
Year Change
6.48%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%