Currencies / IVOV
IVOV: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
101.01 USD 0.27 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVOV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.70 and at a high of 101.74.
Follow Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
100.70 101.74
Year Range
78.72 105.65
- Previous Close
- 100.74
- Open
- 101.74
- Bid
- 101.01
- Ask
- 101.31
- Low
- 100.70
- High
- 101.74
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.30%
- Year Change
- 6.48%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%