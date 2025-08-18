Moedas / IT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IT: Gartner Inc
255.76 USD 2.00 (0.79%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IT para hoje mudou para 0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 255.39 e o mais alto foi 257.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gartner Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IT Notícias
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Ações da Gartner recebem aumento na autorização de recompra enquanto UBS mantém posição neutra
- Gartner stock sees increased buyback authorization as UBS maintains neutral stance
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- RBC starts Gartner at with neutral view amid AI risks and slower growth
- RBC Capital initiates Gartner stock coverage with Sector Perform rating
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- These Were the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Wolfe Research initiates Gartner stock coverage with Peerperform rating
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- These Were the S&P 500 Index's Worst Performing Stocks in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Earnings call transcript: Gartner Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock drops
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Morning Bid: Suits and smiles define new Ukraine talks
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Morning Bid: Zelenskiy heads back to Washington (with friends)
Faixa diária
255.39 257.48
Faixa anual
229.74 584.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 253.76
- Open
- 256.09
- Bid
- 255.76
- Ask
- 256.06
- Low
- 255.39
- High
- 257.48
- Volume
- 49
- Mudança diária
- 0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -38.54%
- Mudança anual
- -49.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh